



Hajira: Tens of hundreds of people took to the streets in the Hajira region of Rawalakot district in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as they staged massive demonstrations against the government.





They expressed frustration over unjust tax hikes, an unprecedented surge in electricity bills despite prolonged power cuts, and against a state-manufactured crisis of essential services in the region.





Demonstrators have called for a complete shutdown today, bringing the region to a standstill.





Pro-independence groups and nationalist parties also called for freedom from the clutches of Pakistan.





Similar protests have enveloped almost entire regions of illegally occupied PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan. Locals say while they are being made to pay unjustifiable taxes, the leaders and bureaucrats are wallowing in luxury.





People in PoK blame Pakistan for exploiting the region for over seven and a half decades and not sharing revenue fairly with the people of the region who have a prerogative over the resources of the region.





Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the Chairman of Federation of Realtors said “They should not charge any tax from people of this region. We are ready to give taxes that are just. But we cannot allow them to impose taxes of Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 on a bill of Rs 5,000. That’s atrocious. We were promised free electricity by the then President when the Mangala dam was being constructed. Pakistan is already receiving massive benefits from the dam.”





Now they demand immediate rollback of tax hikes, transparency in pricing mechanisms, swift economic relief measures and immediate redressal of issues related to health and infrastructure.





They have also warned authorities of indefinite strikes and other grave consequences if their demands are not met immediately.







