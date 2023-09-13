



Karachi: A 46-year-old religious priest and seminary administrator was shot dead in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood on Tuesday night, ARY News reported quoting the police.





According to the officials, the shooting took place near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 16, and a 46-year-old religious priest named Sheikh Zia ur Rehman was killed.





The police said the deceased Sheikh Zia ur Rahman was the administrator of Jamia Abu Bakr Madrassah (seminary) in Gulshan Block 5 in Karachi, ARY News reported.





The police stated that they were looking into the matter from all angles, including targeted killing.





At least 11 shells from two different weapons - a 9mm pistol and 30 bores, were found from the crime scene, the police stated.





Meanwhile, Rifat Mukhtar, the recently appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has requested information on the event from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, ARY News reported.





Earlier this month, religious leader Saleem Khatri was gunned down near Bilal neighbourhood in Karachi by four men on a bike. The investigation into the accident is underway.







