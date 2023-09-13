



London: Amid speculations, Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Tuesday that his elder brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21, Geo News reported.





This comes ahead of the upcoming elections in Pakistan, after the National Assembly was dissolved last month.





“Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21," Shehbaz told Geo News on Tuesday.





The statement came after a meeting of the PML-N's top leadership headed by Nawaz in London.





Nawaz — who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons — was disqualified for life in 2017 by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary.





While speaking to the media after the high-level party huddle in London, Shehbaz said that the date for Nawaz’s return was finalised after consultation with the party members.





He added that the credit for Pakistan’s attainment of nukes, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the ending 20 hours of electricity load-shedding in the country “goes to Nawaz”.





Shehbaz added the journey of development will continue from where Nawaz had left in 2017 when he was removed from power under a false and baseless case. “Nawaz wasn’t deprived of power but Pakistan’s people were deprived of development and prosperity.”





When asked about the PML-N’s stance if the elections are not conducted on time, the former premier said that “holding polls is the Election Commission of Pakistan's constitutional responsibility and he hopes that the electoral watchdog will fulfil its responsibility fairly”, Geo News reported.





The London meeting was attended by Suleman Shehbaz, Hassan Nawaz, former federal minister Khawaja Asif, Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan and Nasir Janjua.





The party's strategy regarding the election, Nawaz's return and the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) stance on the elections also came under discussion, according to Geo News.







