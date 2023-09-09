



The Hague: Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived in India on Friday to attend the G20 summit, which will be held on September 9-10.





He was received by Union Minister of State, Gen VK Singh (Retd) at the airport.





A group of dancers also presented a classical dance to welcome the Dutch PM.





Meanwhile, Indo-Dutch relations have been excellent, marked by strong economic and commercial ties, based on a foundation of shared democratic ideals, pluralism, multiculturalism and rule of law, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





The relations have been multi-faceted and encompass close cooperation in various areas including politics, economy, academics and culture.





In light of the convergence of economic and political interests, both countries see value in enhanced dialogue and have constantly striven to strengthen bilateral relations by leveraging each other’s strengths and are currently collaborating in strengthening and expanding the framework of cooperation in various areas like trade and investment, science and technology, information communication technology, education and culture.





Netherlands has the second largest population of people of Indian origin in Europe (next only to the UK). It is home to about 220,000 Indian and Surinami Hindustani Diaspora, wholly integrated into Dutch society.





The Indian Community as well as the host country is deeply attached to the legacy of Gandhiji. Gandhi Jayanthi is a major event here, and statues of Gandhiji are found at several locations in the Netherlands.





The 18th G20 Summit is being held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.





A Leaders Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit.







