



New Delhi: As the G20 Summit wrapped up on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the New Delhi G20 Leaders Declaration showed that India's presidency was able to table ideas, shape global issues, bridge divides and forge consensus.





In a post on X, Jaishankar said that the focus, throughout the Summit, was kept on Global South and the contemporary achievements were highlighted during the two-day long event.





"The G20 Summit and its bilateral meetings concluded today in New Delhi. The New Delhi Declaration shows that our Presidency was able to table ideas, shape global issues, bridge divides and forge consensus. We kept the focus on the Global South. We showcased our civilizational heritage even as we highlighted contemporary achievements," Jaishankar posted on X.





The External Affairs Minister, as he highlighted the conclusion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, stated that landmark initiatives like the Global Biofuel Alliance and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).





"Key outcomes: Green Development Pact Action Plan on Sustainable Development Goals High-level principles on Anti Corruption Support for Digital Public Infrastructure Reform of Multilateral Development Banks The G20 membership of the African Union was a major achievement. PM @narendramodi’s vision gave the Summit a clear direction for growth and development in the years ahead," Jaishankar wrote on X.





In the G20 declaration adopted on the first day of the G20 summit, the member countries endorsed the G20 Roadmap for Implementing the Recommendations of the G20 Independent Review of MDBs Capital Adequacy Frameworks and called for its ambitious implementation, within MDBs’ own governance frameworks while safeguarding their long-term financial sustainability, robust credit ratings and preferred creditor status.





Jaishankar further praised the African Union's inclusion in the G20 membership and called it a major achievement.





"The G20 membership of the African Union was a major achievement," he tweeted.





In his opening remarks at the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit on Saturday, PM Modi invited the African Union, represented by Assoumani, to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.





The African Union chairperson expressed his gratitude to the G20 member countries for the historic inclusion of the bloc in the G20 family.





Opening up on the moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugged him after formally inducting the African Union into the G20 family, the AU Chairperson said it was an emotional moment for him.





"I was about to cry. It was a great emotion for me. Because actually, we thought that there was going to be a debate and then a decision would be taken but at the very beginning of the Summit it was announced that we were a member," he said.





Furthermore, Jaishankar added that PM Modi's vision gave the Summit a clear direction for growth and development in the upcoming years.





"PM @narendramodi’s vision gave the Summit a clear direction for growth and development in the years ahead," Jaishankar tweeted on 'X'.







