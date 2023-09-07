



Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 18th East Asia Summit on further strengthening of ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and presented a 12-point proposal for strengthening cooperation covering connectivity, digital transformation, trade and economic engagement.





PM Modi urged the summit to establish multi-modal connectivity and economic corridor that links South-East Asia-India-West Asia-Europe and Offered to share India’s Digital Public Infrastructure Stack with ASEAN partners, according to the release from the Prime Minister's office.





PM Modi underscored the significance of digitalization and announced the ASEAN-India fund focusing on cooperation in digital transformation and financial connectivity.





In the 12-pointers, PM Modi called for working together on Mission LiFE (LiFEStyle For Environment) and invited ASEAN countries to join the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine being established by WHO in India.





PM Modi recognised the need for actions in disaster management and called for enhanced cooperation on maritime safety, security and domain awareness.





He reiterated his call for a collective fight against terrorism, terror financing and cyber-disinformation.





At the 18th East Asia Summit, Prime reiterated the importance of EAS mechanism and reaffirmed our support to further strengthening it. Prime Minister underlined India’s support for ASEAN centrality and called for ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.





Prime Minister highlighted synergies of visions for Indo-Pacific between India and ASEAN and underscored that ASEAN is the focal point of Quad’s vision.





The Prime Minister also called for a cooperative approach to address global challenges including terrorism, climate change and resilient supply chains for essential items including food and medicines, and for energy security. He highlighted India’s steps in the area of climate change and our initiatives such as ISA, CDRI, LiFE and OSOWOG.





At the summit, the ASEAN leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues.





Indonesia is the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year.





East Asia Summit is the foremost of the ASEAN-centered mechanisms in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in providing a platform for dialogue and discussion on matters of strategic importance to the region.





The EAS is held annually by leaders of 18 countries of the Asia-Pacific region formed to further the objectives of regional peace, security and prosperity. The membership of EAS consists of 10 ASEAN Member States (i.e. Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam), Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation and the USA.





The first East Asia Summit was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 14, 2005.





On Thursday Prime Minister Modi attended the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit at the invitation of Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. The Prime Minister's visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India's Presidency this year.







