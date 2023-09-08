



Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Wednesday said that properties of terrorists who fled to Pakistan from various parts of UT to take shelter there are being attached and the process will continue.





“We have a list of terrorists who are natives of J&K and were operating in various parts of the UT but have fled to Pakistan to take refuge there. Their properties are being attached and the process will continue,” the DGP said addressing a press conference at Rajouri, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO). He said that a close watch is being maintained on these terrorists as they continue to promote terrorism sitting across the LoC.





“There will be no mercy for them. If they try to come back, they will be killed. These people are behind the attempts of reviving terrorism in J&K,” DGP Singh said.





He said there are 9-12 terrorists, majority of whom are believed to be foreigners operating in Rajouri Poonch range. “There are inputs that they were on the move from Kulgam-Shopian to Rajouri-Poonch range. Three of them have been killed and the hunt is on to track down others as well,” he said, adding that “one terrorist who had perhaps slipped from the mountains was found dead in Reasi. Another one was killed in Rajouri encounter and the third one was killed in the Reasi encounter where the operation is still on.”





Congratulating the security forces including police, army and CRPF for successful operations in Rajouri-Poonch range, the DGP said that operations will continue to track down remaining terrorists. “We will not allow attempts from across the LoC to revive terrorism in Rajouri-Poonch range,” he said in reply to query whether terrorism was getting revived in Rajouri-Poonch districts.





The DGP said that Village Defence Committees (VDCs) are getting strengthened day by and they are playing a great role in anti-terrorist operations. About infiltration attempts, the DGP said that all major bids were foiled and after recent review meetings, it was decided that police will also be deployed at some points along the LoC with the army to further augment the “border grid.”





He said unless agencies sitting across won’t stop sending consignments of narcotics, the challenge will remain. “But attempts that were made through drones were foiled. There are some border residents who are part of the conspiracy to bring in narcotics. They are being identified and will face the action,” he said.







