



Car manufacturers in India have a special connection to the Indian Army. This connection dates back to early days of Independent India where Mahindra supplied vehicles to the Indian Army. Soon Maruti also followed, then Tata Motors and many other manufacturers joined the list. One of the most recent car manufacturers to join this list is Toyota.





Till date Toyota has supplied the Indian Army with vehicles like the Fortuner SUV and Hilux pickup truck. The Hilux pickup is one of the most rugged and durable vehicles in the world even the likes of Fortuner and Innova have the same underpinnings.





The Hilux has witnessed large-scale and widespread application in the world ranging from motorsports like Car Rally Championships, Endurance Runs to real world extreme situations like navigating to warzones, carrying aid in areas experiencing distress like war, natural calamities etc.







