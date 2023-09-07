Teledyne Marine's OSPREY Autonomous Unmanned Underwater vehicle





The US Department of Defence (DoD) announced its first Indus-X Senior Advisory Group meeting with the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD).





Indus-X serves as a platform in which both governments share ideas for innovation to strengthen their defence acceleration eco-system.





This platform evolved from the strengthened defence ties between the two countries, captured by the ‘Roadmap for US-Indian Defence Industrial Co-operation,’ agreed in June this year.





First Indus-X Meeting – Incentivising Start-Up Innovation



The US Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) Director Doug Beck and Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Southeast Asia Lindsey Ford co-chaired the meeting alongside Mr. Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary (Defence Industries Promotion) of the Indian MoD.





Participants discussed ongoing initiatives to drive innovation and equip both countries’ armed forces with the capabilities they need to defend a free and open Indo-Pacific.





Both agencies announced topics for the first two joint challenges, focused on undersea communication and maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.





Aligned with the ‘Roadmap for US-Indian Defence Industrial Co-operation’, the challenges provide for start-ups in both countries to develop technological solutions for shared defence challenges, culminating in financial awards for the most promising technology along with potential procurement opportunities; the DIU and iDEX will open the challenges to start-ups later this month.





The Senior Advisory Group welcomed initiatives by non-governmental stakeholders to implement the Indus-X collaboration agenda.





On August 25, Hacking4Allies and IIT-Hyderabad hosted a programme for 50 Indian start-ups to equip them to commercialise, recruit talent, and expand.





On August 29, Pennsylvania State University and IIT-Kanpur convened a virtual group of US and Indian academics, government officials, and industry representatives to advance discussions on developing innovation ecosystems in emerging domains like AI, space, and cyber.





The Group also noted efforts by private investors to generate capital for US and Indian defence and dual-use technology start-ups. They also committed to facilitating greater two-way flow of capital to support innovation and integration between their respective private defence sectors.



