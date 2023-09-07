



Kyiv: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday arrived in Kyiv. He is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, from whom he can expect a first hand report of Ukraine's efforts to regain the region around Bakhmut, reported CNN.





It is his third visit to Kyiv since the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. After a brief visit to the US Embassy, Blinken visited a military cemetery, where he laid a wreath in honour of Ukraine’s fallen soldiers.





Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Blinken stated, "Returned to Kyiv today to meet with our Ukrainian partners to discuss their ongoing counteroffensive, future assistance and reconstruction efforts, and above all, to reinforce the unwavering US commitment to Ukraine."





Blinken's visit comes as Ukraine’s counteroffensive enters its fourth month, with both political and military leaders in Kyiv speaking about recent gains, particularly in the south of the country. Blinken last visited Ukraine in September last year, CNN reported.





A senior official of the US State Department travelling with Blinken said that the visit by the US Secretary of State's visit to Kyiv is an opportunity for the US and Ukraine to align ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later this month, CNN reported.





US Department of State official said, "The Ukrainians have an important mission in New York to continue to explain – to their allies and partners around the world – what's going on and their continued need for support. And it's important for us to continue to lead that global effort to support them,” the official said, according to CNN.





“Having a chance to consult and align before we get to New York is very, very important, the official further said. The official further said that they want to hear how Ukraine intends to push forward in the coming weeks. The official added that the US sees Ukraine making “some impressive advances in the south in particular, but also in the east in recent days and weeks," CNN reported.





Notably, the US has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine ever since its conflict began with Russia. On August 29, US Secretary of State Antony Blinekn announced military assistance for Ukraine.





"Today we are announcing the next package of military assistance to aid Ukraine as it defends its territory and protects its people. This package contains important capabilities to help Ukraine on the battlefield," Blinken said.





"It includes AIM-9M missiles for air defence, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, Javelin and other anti-armour systems and rockets, over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, ambulances, demolition munitions for obstacle clearing, as well as spare parts, services, training, and transportation," he added.







