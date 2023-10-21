



Tel Aviv: The Israeli Air Force is striking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip "at a rate not seen in decades," a military official said on Friday.





Speaking to reporters today, Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the air force was also preparing the way for the expected ground assault on the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip.





Additionally, Israeli military spokespersons said the air force struck more than 100 Hamas sites overnight, including a mosque used by Hamas.





Meanwhile, after taking note of a US warship downing three cruise missiles and several drones launched by Iranian Houthi fighters in Yemen that targeted Israel, a US military official noted that Israel's air defences "are similarly prepared for threats of this type."







