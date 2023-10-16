



Hawking Defence Services (HDS) is a Chennai-based tech start-up that provides cost-effective solutions to the Indian military. HDS's wearable anti-drone system is a compact and portable system that can detect and neutralize multiple drone threats. It can detect and mitigate remote controlled drones at long ranges, often before the drone takes off.





It weighs weighing just 775 g per unit, that offers full protection for security units against commercial drones used by unfriendly forces for surveillance or as a weapon delivery system. It consists of wearable RF sensors for drone detection, jammers that utilize smart jamming to defeat enemy drones, & an Active, quad-band external omnidirectional antenna. Working together, they make a complete detect-and-defeat solution to mitigate the threat of malicious drones





HDS Also Offers:





A series of hand-launched micro unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) A "Drone Flare System"





HDS's wearable anti-drone system is a combat-proven counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS). It can detect and neutralize individual or multiple drone threats.





Other Wearable Anti-Drone Systems Include:



The WINGMAN series

Skylock's wearable system, which is worn like a vest and can neutralize any drone within one kilometre of the device.







