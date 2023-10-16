



The Indian Air Force has traditionally been responsible for operating attack helicopters. Over the last decade, the Army has sought to operate attack helicopters on its own in support of its strike formations. Army Aviation recently inducted the first batch of Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) reported The Hindu.





Both Army and IAF are inducting the initial batch of 15 LCH "Prachand". A bigger deal for 156 LCH, 90 for the Army and 66 for the IAF, estimated to cost ₹45,000 crore is awaiting Government approval.





The Cabinet Committee on Security has already given in-principle sanction for procurement of 39 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters from the US. The IAF has since inducted 22 AH-64E Apaches under a deal signed in September 2015. At this point the Government decided that any further Apache procurements would go to the Army. India signed a deal for six more Apaches, for the Army, at a cost of around $800mn in February 2020 and the Army will also start receiving them from February 2024.





The Army has been pushing a pushing a case for 11 more Apaches and preliminary discussions are on with Boeing. With the study on armoured helicopters due, sources said progress on additional Apaches would be based on the outcome.







