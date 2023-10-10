



Rome: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with CEOs and top industry leaders of Italian defence companies in Rome on Tuesday and highlighted the defence manufacturing opportunities in India.





The Defence Minister said the complementary capacities of the Indian and Italian defence industry could be optimised in a win-win situation.





"Had a wonderful interaction with the CEOs and other top industry leaders of Italian defence companies in Rome today. Highlighted the defence manufacturing opportunities in India. The complementary capacities of Indian and Italian defence industry could be optimised in a win-win situation," Singh wrote on 'X' on Tuesday.





Rajnath Singh is on a two-nation visit to Italy and France.





The Defence Minister on Tuesday stated that the Indian government led by PM Modi has significantly improved the ease of doing business in India, eased the norms for FDI in defence, created two Defence Industrial Corridors and is consistently working to encourage defence manufacturing in India.





He said: "India offers exciting opportunities for co-development and co-production and the complementary capacities of Indian & Italian defence industries could be optimised in a win-win situation."





The minister requested Italian industry leaders to strengthen the supply chain linkages with the Indian defence manufacturers and develop closer ties with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, as per a release issued by the Defence Ministry.





The meeting was attended by CEOs, Presidents and Vice Presidents and senior officials of 24 Italian defence companies. Industry leaders from Leonardo, Fincantieri, Electronica, Beretta, AIAD, Pasquali and many other prominent Italian companies were present.





The Defence Minister welcomed the proposals made by the CEOs on strengthening defence relations between the two countries and assured them of all necessary support and assistance on the part of the Indian government.





The Italian Under Secretary of Defence Matteo Perego di Cremnago also attended the meeting, in addition to the representation by the Secretary General of the Association of Defence Industries and the Italian Ministry of Defence, as per the official release.





Singh earlier held a meeting with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome and signed an agreement on Defence cooperation between India and Italy.





He also held discussions on issues pertaining to defence corporations, including training, information sharing and maritime security.





In a social media post on 'X', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated, "Had a warm and productive meeting with the Italian Defence Minister Mr Guido Crosetto in Rome. We discussed a host of issues pertaining to defence cooperation which included training, information sharing and maritime security."





He further added that both nations look forward to further consolidating the defence partnership.





"An Agreement on Defence Cooperation was also signed between India and Italy. We look forward to further consolidating our defence partnership," he added.





The relationship between India and Italy was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in March 2023 during the visit of the Italian Prime Minister to India. The two countries enjoy a cordial relationship. There has been a regular exchange of visits at political and official levels between both countries.





India and France recently celebrated 25 years of Strategic Partnership. Both countries enjoy a deep and wide-ranging bilateral defence relationship, including significant industrial cooperation.





The defence minister's visit to France comes at a time when India is looking at buying 26 Rafale M fighters from that country for the Indian Navy.







