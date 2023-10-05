



Larsen & Toubro’s power business arm, L&T Energy – Power, on Wednesday secured Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) order from West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, to set up wet Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) systems for its Thermal Power Plant at Sagardighi in West Bengal.





The order amount is in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore, the company said in a statement.





The project’s features include three FGD absorbers catering to four thermal power units (2x300 MW, 2x500 MW) while the balance of plant systems to be installed shall cater to five units of the plant. For L&T, this will be the first FGD project from a state-owned power utility.





Installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to curtail SO2 emissions.





With this order, L&T is poised to install FGD projects for thermal plants totalling more than 19 GW, aligning with the government’s initiative of reducing SO2 emissions.





Earlier this week, the transportation infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction secured Dahisar Bhayander Bridge project in Mumbai worth in the range of Rs 2,500-3,000 crore.





Larsen & Toubro is a construction behemoth engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services with over $21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.







