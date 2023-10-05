



Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed earlier today in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

A civilian was injured after terrorists opened fire at him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag.Terrorists opened fire on a civilian in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.The man, identified as Sahil Bashir Dar, is a resident of Wanihama.He suffered injuries in the attack and was shifted to hospital for treatment.The area has been cordoned off by security forces.