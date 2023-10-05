Terrorists Open Fire At Civilian In Jammu And Kashmir’s Anantnag; Injures A Civilian
A civilian was injured after terrorists opened fire at him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag.
Terrorists opened fire on a civilian in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.
The man, identified as Sahil Bashir Dar, is a resident of Wanihama.
He suffered injuries in the attack and was shifted to hospital for treatment.
The area has been cordoned off by security forces.
Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed earlier today in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.
