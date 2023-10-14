



Security forces in North Kashmir successfully detected and neutralized an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along the Baramulla-Handwara road, preventing a major security threat in the region.





Police reported the discovery of three suspicious cylinders linked together with wires, lying alongside the road in Handwara district, North Kashmir. The unusual presence of these objects led a road-opening party of security forces to halt traffic and raise an alarm, prompting additional security reinforcements.





Quick Response And Neutralization





The army’s Chinar Corps and J&K Police worked swiftly to avert a potential terror incident. They recovered the IED and safely destroyed it on the Langate-Watergam Road.





The operation successfully ensured the safety of the area, with no loss of life or property damage during the incident. Traffic, which had been suspended for a short period, was resumed once the threat was neutralized.





This operation highlights the vigilance and quick response of security forces in North Kashmir, preventing a potentially dangerous situation and safeguarding the region.







