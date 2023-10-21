Private firm Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Defence (SSS Defence) Saber & Viper indigenous rifles





New Delhi: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday said that India would be one of the top three powers in the world the day it becomes self-reliant for its arms and ammunition requirement. "India is rich with a modern arms and ammunition infrastructure. Each one of our 52 ordnance establishments is a huge town in itself with capable manpower and R&D facilities...We can indigenously manufacture all that we require for the safety of our land, water and air.





"We will not depend on buying arms and ammunition from other countries, we have that capability and we also have a track record of producing greater output at lower costs like we did for our space program," he wrote on social media platform X.





Agarwal further said that organizations like DRDO and HAL can become part of the network and contribute immensely in doing what America and Russia have already done.





"Jis din hum arms and ammunition mein atmanirbhar ho gaye, hum duniya ki top 3 takaton mein se ek honge," he wrote in Hindi.





India aims to ramp up its arms exports to nearly USD 5 billion in the next two years.





The government is pushing an ambitious programme of turning the nation into a defence manufacturing hub. It has banned imports of over 300 defence systems and sub-systems in order to boost local players.







