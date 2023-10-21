



Tel Aviv: Israeli air strikes have hit more than 100 terrorist targets in Gaza overnight, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Friday morning.





A senior figure in the Hamas naval forces who took part in the October 7 attacks on Gaza-area communities was killed. The IDF said a squad of terrorists planning to fire missiles at an aircraft was thwarted in a targeted strike.





The strikes destroyed tunnel shafts, munitions warehouses and dozens of operational headquarters, the IDF said.





Terror infrastructure and weapons were destroyed inside a mosque in Gaza's Jabaliya neighbourhood, which the military added was also used as an observation post and gathering point for Hamas personnel.







