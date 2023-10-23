Mangalyaan-2 Mission: ISRO To Deploy Powerful Payloads
After the success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is on another exciting mission called Mars Orbiter Mission-2 or Mangalyaan-2 mission. Read here to Know all about the Mars Orbiter Mission and the payloads to be used by ISRO
1. India is gearing up for another significant milestone in space exploration with the upcoming Mars Orbiter Mission-2, also known as Mangalyaan-2. It will be equipped with a diverse array of scientific payloads, each in various stages of development. These payloads include the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, the Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), Langmuir Probe and the Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).2. The MODEX payload will play a pivotal role in this, helping to confirm the existence of hypothesized Martian rings and unravel the source of dust, potentially originating from Mars' enigmatic moons, Phobos and Deimos. The RO experiment, on the other hand, will focus on measuring neutral and electron density profiles, employing a microwave transmitter to gain deeper insights into the Martian atmosphere.3. Another critical aspect of the mission is the EIS, which will be tasked with characterizing solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles. The LPEX payload, with its capacity to measure electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves, will provide invaluable data to enhance our knowledge of Mars' plasma environment.
India's first Mars orbiter mission, known as Mangalyaan-1, was launched on November 5, 2013. Now, with Mangalyaan-2, India is aiming to reach even greater heights to unravel the mysteries of Mars.
