After the success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is on another exciting mission called Mars Orbiter Mission-2 or Mangalyaan-2 mission. Read here to Know all about the Mars Orbiter Mission and the payloads to be used by ISRO

1. India is gearing up for another significant milestone in space exploration with the upcoming Mars Orbiter Mission-2, also known as Mangalyaan-2. It will be equipped with a diverse array of scientific payloads, each in various stages of development. These payloads include the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, the Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), Langmuir Probe and the Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).





2. The MODEX payload will play a pivotal role in this, helping to confirm the existence of hypothesized Martian rings and unravel the source of dust, potentially originating from Mars' enigmatic moons, Phobos and Deimos. The RO experiment, on the other hand, will focus on measuring neutral and electron density profiles, employing a microwave transmitter to gain deeper insights into the Martian atmosphere.



