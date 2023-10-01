



Islamabad: A policeman was killed in Pakistan after a group of rebels attacked a Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) Post in Mianwali, reported ARY News.





The Punjab Police spokesman said that more than 10 terrorists attacked Eisa Khel Kundal patrolling the post in the early hours.





The fire exchange took place between the suspects and PHP officials who prevented the suspects from entering the building, ARY News reported.





The PHP head constable was identified as Haroon Khan.





Moreover, according to the Inspector General of Punjab Police Usman Anwar, the police were on alert after an intelligence report came about the attack.





He further said that the two terrorists were shot dead and their identification is still underway, according to ARY News.





Earlier on Friday, at least four people, including a police officer, were killed while 12 persons sustained injuries as two blasts rocked the Doaba police station in the Hangu area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





On the same day, over 59 people including a cop died in a suicide blast in Balochistan's Mastung district. A suicide bomber on Friday targeted people gearing up for a procession related to Eid Miladun Nabi, near a mosque in the Mastung district.





The Pakistan security forces in Baluchistan registered the first information report (FIR) regarding the Mastung suicide blast.







