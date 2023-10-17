



Beijing: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday attended the third 'Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF)' to participate in the welcome and family photo ceremonies.





Putin attended the official meeting ceremony with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, heads of delegations participating in the "Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF)."





Sharing it on their social media Twitter, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed his visit to the forum.





"President Vladimir Putin arrives at the Third #BeltandRoad Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, takes part in the welcome & family photo ceremonies," the post said.





Earlier today, Putin arrived in Beijing for a two-day visit to China.





Jinping greeted President Putin on his arrival, following which the two leaders held a brief conversation.





"President Xi Jinping greeted President Vladimir Putin on his arrival, the two Leaders had a brief conversation," the post added.





Putin who flew into the Beijing Capital International Airport today is in China on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.





The Russian President will also meet with his Vietnamese counterpart Vo Van Thuong, Thailand Prime Minister Settha Thavisin, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith who are all participating in the forum.





The main events of the forum will take place on October 18. Putin will attend its opening ceremony of the forum.





On Wednesday, Putin is scheduled to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the One Belt, One Road forum in Beijing, Russian President's advisor Yuri Ushakov said, TASS reported. Putin had also attended the two previous forums in 2017 and 2019.





According to Ushakov, the meeting between two leaders will be held in a friendly and frank manner. He said that Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will discuss "current problems of bilateral practical cooperation and the international agenda, including issues of forming a more equitable polar multipolar world order."





During his current visit to China, Putin will hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the forum.





After concluding his visit to China, Putin is expected to speak about the outcomes of his trip.







