External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Tanzanian Foreign Minister January Makamba





New Delhi: The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan will visit India from October 8 to 10, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.





The Tanzanian President along with her various Ministers and a large delegation is all set to visit India at the invitation of the President Droupadi Murmu.





As per the Minister of External Affairs press release, during her visit to India, Tanzanian President will meet President Droupadi Murmu and President Murmu will also host a state banquet for the President Samia Suluhu Hassan.





She will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan and thereafter will hold a detailed bilateral dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





President Samia Suluhu Hassan will also participate in a business and investment forum in New Delhi on October 10.





A Presidential visit from Tanzania is taking place after a span of over 8 years. The upcoming visit will further invigorate and strengthen the historic and friendly relations between India and Tanzania, said the MEA release.





Notably, COAS Manoj Pande was in Tanzania on an official visit from October 2-5, reinforcing the long-standing defence ties between the two countries.





During his visit, the COAS also called on Major General Wilbert Augustine Ibuge Commandant and the faculty and held discussion on bilateral ties between the two armies.





Earlier in July, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar also went on a four-day visit to Tanzania, where he took part in the regional ambassadorial conference and also inaugurated the bust of Swami Vivekananda at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre.





The regional Ambassadorial conference was attended by representatives from Angola, Burundi, Congo, Swaziland, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.







