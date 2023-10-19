



Digantara's system uses data fusion and sensor fusion to gather information from diverse sources, including ground stations and satellite operators





Back in 2003, the Danish Brainiac brothers, Lars and Jens Rasmussen, dropped Google Maps for Earth. Now, fast-forward two decades, Digantara, the Peak XV Partners-backed space tech startup from Bengaluru, is working on a similar project but for space situational awareness. In short, the team is building Google Maps for the cosmos.





Unlike traditional players in the space situational areas like US-based Slingshot Aerospace or ExoAnalytic Solutions, Digantara’s system uses data fusion and sensor fusion to gather information from diverse sources, including ground stations and satellite operators.





“We crowdsource data from existing sources, such as ground stations and other satellite operators, and complement it with our own satellite data to enhance accuracy and efficiency,” Anirudh Sharma, co-founder and chief executive officer at Digantara, told AIM in an exclusive conversation.





Making Space Travel Hasslefree





Founded in 2018 by Sharma, COO Rahul Rawat, and CTO Tanveer Ahmed, Digantara has customers in three segments namely, satellite operators, government agencies, and insurance companies.





Since 1957, numerous satellites have been sent into space by various governmental and commercial entities, contributing to the expansion of the space economy. Yet, a notable challenge persists—there is no standardised method for monitoring space activities comprehensively. This absence of a unified monitoring system creates difficulties in overseeing and coordinating orbital endeavours.





Digantara’s initiative aligns with this pressing need for a comprehensive monitoring system in space. It operates on three key pillars: first, launching satellites and deploying sensors for space activity tracking; second, employing data fusion similar to Google Maps. The third pillar centres around analytics and intelligence. They create a catalogue of space objects and offer analytical services for different sectors, such as insurance, by providing risk data and verifying space incidents with their space-based sensors.





The “Space Mission Assurance Platform” or “Space MAP” is designed for commercial, defence, and insurance users. It serves as a centralised solution for various space operational products, leveraging a data feedback loop based on multimodal datasets. These data sets involve crowdsourcing information from diverse sources, including government agencies tracking objects in space, private companies launching assets, satellite operators, telescopes, and ground-based radars.





The goal is to collect and analyse data from multiple channels to enhance understanding and management of space activities.





“In essence, we offer end-to-end infrastructure for commercial and defence space operations,” he added, emphasising that Digantara provides strategic intelligence for defence entities and assists regulators and governments in enforcing space regulations through comprehensive monitoring and compliance information.





Space Is The Limit





Indian space tech industry has experienced significant growth in recent years due to government policy changes and encouragement of private participation. The privatisation of the space sector has attracted diverse investments from various companies, making it challenging to provide a specific investment figure.





However, it was only in June 2022 that IN-SPACe authorised Digantara and Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space to launch their payloads in space.





According to Sharma, valuing investments in the space sector is complex and varied, much like the diversity seen in the IT industry since different types of space companies, such as those focused on rockets or satellite launches, have different investment needs and gestation periods.





Despite the variability, a substantial amount of capital is essential due to the high costs associated with space activities. “While the gestation period varies, all space-related activities need substantial capital, given the inherent expense of space activities,” he added.





However, investors, both domestic and international, are actively investing in the Indian space industry. This trend is evident across various companies, including Digantara, which is backed by the likes venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital.





Nevertheless, Sharma notes that as a space tech company, “Our focus has to be global because space knows no boundaries, leading us to work closely with multiple agencies worldwide, including both space and government entities,” he added.





Digantara successfully secured $10 million in its Series A1 funding round in June 2023, spearheaded by Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia. This funding also saw continued support from existing investor Kalaari Capital, as well as contributions from Japan-based venture capital firm Global Brain, Campus Fund, and the founders of IIFL Wealth.





Using this capital, Digantara is expanding its team beyond India, focusing on the US and EU markets, after Singapore. Additionally, the funds are being directed towards the development and launch of the initial set of eight space situational awareness satellites.





The maiden satellite is expected to launch later this year, followed by the deployment of the remaining seven within a year. Digantara aims to commence its commercial satellite awareness data operations after April of the following year.





The influx of investments into the sector is on the rise, and this momentum is expected to continue. India benefits from decades of experience in the space industry, thanks to the ISRO.





“The current growth in the sector has attracted significant attention from both government and private investors. The overall outlook is positive, and India is poised for continued success in the space industry,” concluded Sharma.







