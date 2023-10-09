



NEW DELHI: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s top aide Andriy Yermak spoke to NSA Ajit Doval about the President’s peace formula and the global peace summit that Ukraine wants to host later this year. He also briefed Doval about the current situation in Ukraine.





While there was no readout of the phone conversation by India, Ukraine said the two officials also “touched upon” the importance of intensifying contacts between the defence ministers of the two countries. Yermak is the chief of Zelensky’s office. He said the call took place on the President’sinstructions.





“Andriy Yermak informed his interlocutor about the current security situation, including the recent ter rorist acts by Russia that resulted in the loss of a significant number of Ukrainian civilians,” said Zelensky’s office in a statement.





“The head of the Office of the President also reported on the preparation for the upcoming third meeting of national security advisers, which will focus on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the organisation of the Global Peace Summit. He said that the Ukrainian side has already held nine thematic meetings at the ambassadorial level dedicated to specific points of the Peace Formula, and with each meeting, the circle of participants is expanding, including countries from the Global South,” it added.





Zelensky, who wants to visit India, has on several occasions in the past sought support from PM Narendra Modi for his peace formula that he proposed at the G20 summit in Bali.





“The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and the adviser to the Prime Minister of India agreed to continue the dialogue and coordinate positions on important international agenda items,” said the statement.







