Talking about the applications of disruptive technologies, Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Air Chief Marshal, Indian Air Force (IAF) has said that conventional knowledge will lead to incremental change but the innovative use of converging technology will lead to exponential one.





Speaking at the Synergia Conclave in Bangalore, he said that the conversions of technologies, rather than individual technologies, have proven to be game changers on the battlefield today.





He discussed the impact and influence of technology on next-generation warfare and the evolution of technology and innovation in the aerospace sector. Chaudhari attributed the evolution of modern warfare to technological advancements and the asymmetry that rapid progression creates.





According to him, AI may not replace human ingenuity, but technological innovations can ensure enhanced survivability, the flexibility of machinery, and effective combat for winning strategies.





The Air Chief Marshal asserted that technologies can be applied in terms of stealth, self-healing structures, powerful health monitoring and diagnostics systems, and more efficient engines. Therefore, AI and machine learning can facilitate improvements within the aerospace and defence sector.





Talking about the work done by the IAF, he said, "The Indian Airforce is deeply involved in multiple projects across domains like space, and we are working towards enhancing our own capabilities."





He added, “It is imperative that we invest in new and disruptive technologies, and identify innovative solutions for their applications in the aerospace domain."





He also stated that it will require a joint and consolidated effort on the part of all stakeholders, including defence PSUs, private industries, academia and all others to facilitate the process of aligning technologies that will enable our armed forces to emerge victorious in any future conflict.







