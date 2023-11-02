



Rome: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday interacted with the Italian senate members as he began his official visit to Italy.





Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar spoke about the engagement in Italy, saying, "Began the Italy visit with a Senate interaction on our deepening partnership. Thank Sen. Jiulio Terzi & Sen. Roberto Menia for co-chairing. Appreciated the warm sentiments for India across party lines."





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarked his official visit to Portugal and Italy from October 31 to November 3, the Ministry of External Affairs said.





Jaishankar was in Portugal for two days, from October 31 to November 1.





India and Italy enjoy friendly and cordial relations and multifaceted bilateral cooperation. The relationship was elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during the state visit of the Prime Minister of Italy in March this year.





During his visit, EAM will meet his counterpart, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Minister of Defence and Minister for 'Made in Italy'. He is also expected to meet the top leadership of the country.





Italy is among India's top 5 trading partners in the EU. The balance of trade has been in India's favour since the early eighties





According to the MEA release, the External Affairs Minister will be addressing the Joint Session of the Senate's External Affairs and Defence Commission, and EU Affairs Commission and the India-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group, and will hold a meeting with the members of Indian community.





The Indian community in Italy is the second largest community of Indians in Europe after UK.





On November 1, EAM Jaishankar addressed the Indian diaspora in Portugal and highlighted the Mediterranean country's role in promoting closer India-EU ties.





The EAM recognized the relevance of the Migration and Mobility Partnership in a Global workplace and appreciated the need for direct air connectivity.





He also urged the Indian community to contribute to the 50th-anniversary celebrations of India-Portugal diplomatic ties.







