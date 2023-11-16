Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam, 2 Terrorists Trapped
Two terrorists are believed to be trapped as security forces broke out in an encounter with them in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Thursday. Two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the Samnoo Nehama area as fighting ensued between the two sides.
The Kashmir Zone Police said the encounter started at the Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam.
It occurred around the same time that two Army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Rajouri district. Soon afterwards, a cordon and search operation, aimed at locating terrorists was conducted for several days.
No comments:
Post a Comment