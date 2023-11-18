



New Delhi: The Indian Navy witnessed a joyous day on Thursday, November 16, as one of its prominent aircraft carriers, INS (Indian Navy Ship) Vikramaditya, completed a successful 10-year journey. Commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 16, 2013, INS Vikramaditya has been serving the nation for the last decade, becoming its backbone in the vast ocean.





India purchased the carrier, which was formerly known as the Admiral Gorshkov, from Russia in 2004. It was then transformed and modernised before being commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2013.





INS Vikramaditya: The Floating Airfield





With a length of about 284 metres and a maximum width of about 60 metres, the floating airfield has an area equivalent to three football fields, clubbed together. Watching it from afar, the ship is a captivating beauty with a height equivalent to a 20-story building, starting from the keel to the highest point.





With a total of 22 decks, this 44,500 tonne mega structure is a floating giant of the Indian Navy, ruling over the heart of the blue surface.





INS Vikramaditya is literally a ‘Floating City’ with the potential to facilitate over 1,600 personnel on board. This Indian flag bearer in the vast ocean is capable of operations up to a range of over 7,000 nautical miles, or 13,000 kilometres with a capacity of over 8,000 tonnes of LSHSD, a residual fuel processed from low Sulphur Crude.





Speed of The INS Vikramaditya





The aircraft carrier is powered by 8 new generation steam boilers generating a total output power of 180,000 SHP, enabling this floating steel city to cut through the choppy seas at speeds of up to 30 knots. These boilers powered four massive propellers, each with a diameter more than twice the height of an average man. Interestingly, the power generating potential on board is around 18 megawatts, which is enough to meet the electricity requirements of a mini city.





INS Vikramaditya: Potent To Create A Surveillance Bubble Around 500 Kms



The aircraft carrier is capable of maintaining a surveillance bubble of over 500 kms around the ship with the help of an extensive revamp of sensors, including fitment of Long range Air Surveillance Radars and Advanced Electronic Warfare Suite.





INS Vikramaditya: The Giant Aircraft Carrier





INS Vikramaditya, one of the largest aircraft carriers in the Indian Ocean, has the potential to carry over 30 aircrafts including a combination of Kamov 28, Kamov-31, MiG-29K/Sea Harrier, ALH-Dhruv, Sea King and Chetak helicopters.





This giant aircraft carrier is equipped with state-of-the-art launch and recovery systems along with facilities to enable the smooth and efficient operation of ship borne aircraft. Major systems include the DAPS Landing system for Sea Harriers, the LUNA Landing system for MiGs, and Flight deck lighting systems for aircraft.





One of the most noticeable piece of equipment fitted on the superstructure is the automated Resistor-E radar complex, which is intended to provide ship-borne aircraft with air traffic management, short-range navigation, and approach/landing capabilities. To meet the external communication requirements of the ship, it is also equipped with a very modern communication complex, CCS MK-II.





Major Role Played By INS Vikramaditya





The ship has been deployed on several challenging missions over the past 10 years including Operation Daring Rescue in 2014 and Operation Harmony in 2021, launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This giant aircraft carrier is a key asset to the Indian Navy and is expected to continue to play a pivotal role in safeguarding country’s maritime interests in the future.







