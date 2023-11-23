



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar provided insights into the key discussions, emphasising that the focal point of talks remained on two geopolitical hotspots: the escalating Gaza situation in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





"Many leaders spoke about it, and what we heard really was condemnation of terrorism, expression of deep concern over the loss of civilian lives, calls for extending timely and adequate humanitarian assistance, not allowing the conflict to spread, and finding a long-term solution for the Palestine issue," Jaishankar said while highlighting the gravity of these discussions.





Addressing a press briefing following the conclusion of the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit, the External Affairs Minister underlined the summit's significance as the first gathering of world leaders following the outbreak of conflict in West Asia.





Leaders from around the globe expressed their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism and their shared concern for the tragic loss of civilian lives.





"Of course there were the two geopolitical issues that came up in some of the Middle East, West Asia, and Gaza situations that came up in greater detail to some extent. Also, the Ukraine conflict and its consequences. Now, the virtual G20 summit we believe is very significant because it is also the first gathering of world leaders after the outbreak of conflict in West Asia," Jaishankar said.





The urgent call for extending humanitarian assistance and preventing the conflict from spreading underscored the collective commitment to addressing the immediate humanitarian crisis.





Moreover, Jaishankar revealed that G20 members welcomed the understanding reached on critical issues, including the release of hostages, the flow of relief material to Gaza, and a temporary pause in the fighting. The leaders conveyed a strong sentiment towards ensuring the implementation of the agreed-upon commitments.





The press briefing was also addressed by Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.





In his closing remarks at the virtual G20 Summit, PM Modi said that the death of innocent people is not acceptable. He said that humanitarian assistance should be "safely, effectively and promptly" sent to the people in need. PM Modi called dialogue and diplomacy the only way to resolve geopolitical tensions.





PM Modi said, "After listening to your views on the serious condition of West Asia, I can say that the G20 agreed upon many of the issues. Firstly, we condemn terrorism and violence. There is zero tolerance for terrorism. Secondly, the death of innocent people, especially women and children, isn't acceptable.





The virtual G20 Summit was held under the chairmanship of PM Modi. The 18th G20 Leaders' Summit was held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.





It saw the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, which demonstrated the commitment of the G20 leaders to address global challenges in an inclusive, decisive and action-oriented manner.







