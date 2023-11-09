

The ToT agreement was signed in the presence of Anbuvelan S, CEO (Helicopter Complex), HAL; and Abhay A Pashilkar, Director, CSIR-NAL

Bangalore: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Wednesday signed a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) for manufacturing of the BMI Engine Bay Door for the series production of LCA — TEJAS MK-1A.

The TEJAS MK-1A is an indigenous 4.5 generation, all-weather, multi-role fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





CSIR-NAL has developed technologies for composite parts for the Light Combat Aircraft — TEJAS, including fin and rudder, wing spars, and wing fuselage fairings.





It has developed the manufacturing process technology of high temperature-resistant co-cured composite structures using carbon-BMI prepreg (composite materials impregnated with resins) for the engine bay door, to withstand the temperature of about 200 degrees Celsius.





As part of the agreement, HAL can directly produce these high temperature-resistant composite parts for the TEJAS MK-1A, meeting the initial requirement of the IAF squadrons.







