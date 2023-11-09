



State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and leading aerospace corporation Airbus on Thursday signed a contract for establishing one of its kind civil maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for A-320 family aircraft at Nashik. The facility would be operation by November, next year.





This collaboration with the largest European aircraft manufacturing company will strengthen Make-in-India mission by achieving self-reliance in the aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry in India, the HAL officially stated after inking the deal.





“Under the collaboration, Airbus will supply the A-320 family tool package and offer specialised consulting services to HAL to establish MRO facility for A-320 family of aircraft. The partnership between HAL and Airbus will support the growing demand for MRO services in the country and expand the commercial fleet, especially the A-320 family of aircraft,” read the statement issued by the HAL. The aerospace defence PSU said it intends to establish an integrated MRO services in India and seeks to provide the commercial airlines a one stop MRO solution.





“HAL wants to establish an integrated MRO hub in the country and provide Airlines with an effective MRO solution. This step by HAL is also aligned to civil-military convergence and Make-in-India mission of Government of India,” said Saket Chaturvedi, CEO (MiG Complex), HAL.





Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, emphasized that Airbus is committed to grow the aviation ecosystem in India and development of a strong MRO infrastructure is a key element of this ecosystem.





HAL and Airbus collaboration, stated the Navratna PSU, envisages substantial reduction in lead-time, improved turnaround time and reduction in MRO costs, thereby increasing availability of the fleet for flight operations.





In future, this Nashik facility will also be available for the entire Asian region after obtaining EASA approval in partnership with Airbus, informed HAL.







