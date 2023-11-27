The Indian Air Force's (IAF) "Dragons" Jaguar Maritime Strike fighter jets participated in a tri-service exercise in the Andamans and Nicobar. The exercise demonstrated the use of air power in the islands near the Malacca Straits, a chokepoint for China. The exercise also included a maritime strike mission on Su-30MKI.





The "Dragons" are a fighter squadron based at Jamnagar Air Force Station. The squadron is equipped with Jaguar IM/IS. The Jaguar IM is capable of striking maritime targets day and night.





The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) is the only tri-service theatre command of the Indian Armed Forces. It is based at Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar.







