



The 14th Edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise “VAJRA PRAHAR 2023” commenced at the Joint Training Node, Umroi today. The US contingent is represented by personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group (SFG) of US Special Forces. The Indian Army contingent is led by Special Forces personnel from the Eastern Command.





Exercise VAJRA PRAHAR is a joint exercise conducted between Indian Army and US Army Special Forces. It aims at sharing best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics.





The first edition was conducted in the year 2010 in India and the 13th edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise was conducted at the Special Forces Training School (SFTS), Bakloh (HP). The current edition is being conducted in Umroi Cantonment, Meghalaya from 21st November to 11th December 2023.





During the course of the next three weeks, both sides will jointly plan and rehearse a series of Special Operations, Counter Terrorist Operations, Air Borne operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain. Key highlights include ‘Combat free fall insertion of troops from stand-off distances’, ‘Water borne insertion of troops’, ‘Precision engagement of targets at long ranges’, ‘Combat air controlling of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft’ besides ‘Airborne insertion and sustenance of troops’.





Exercise VAJRA PRAHAR has evolved as a mechanism to exchange ideas and share best practices between the Special Forces of both the nations. It is also a platform to enhance inter-operability and strengthen defence cooperation between the armies of India and the United States of America.







