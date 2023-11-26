



Tel Aviv: Five Palestinian terrorists were killed and an explosives laboratory in the Jenin refugee camp was destroyed in an overnight counter-terror operation, the Israel Defence Forces announced on Sunday morning.





According to the IDF, the five were killed during shootouts with soldiers.





A squad of terrorists who endangered the lives of soldiers were targeted in an airstrike and captured.





The IDF said 29 wanted Palestinians were arrested, including Osama Bani Fadl, a member of Hamas who is suspected of killing Shay Silas Nigreker, 60, and his 28-year-old son Aviad Nir, in the Palestinian village of Huwara in Samaria in August.





Soldiers inside the camp seized two weapons, a large amount of ammunition, explosive charges and military equipment. Two observation posts used to track Israeli movement in the camp were destroyed.





Combat engineering vehicles also uncovered improvised explosive devices placed under the road.





Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, approximately 2,000 wanted terrorists have been captured in raids across Judea and Samaria, of whom around 1,100 are associated with the Hamas terror group.







