Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. expects to add orders worth Rs 2,000 crore in the December quarter, according to Sanjeev Singhal, chairman and managing director of the company.





In October, the company received a small contract of one cadet training ship with Indian coast guard, which works out to around Rs 310 crore, Singhal told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat.





By the end of this month, the warship and submarine manufacturer also expects to finalise another project for offshore petrol vessels, which is expected to be around Rs 1,400 crore, Singhal said.





He also expects a positive development on one small value export order to form up in the next two months. "This would be providing us a foothold in the export market segment, which we have been trying for quite some time but have not been able to succeed," said Singhal.





As of September 2023, the company's order book stood at Rs 37,500 crore, said Singhal.





The company's net profit jumped 55.6% year-on-year to Rs 333 crore during the second quarter. Its revenue rose 7.4% to Rs 1,828 crore.







