



New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture (MoS) Meenakshi Lekhi will visit the Kingdom of the Netherlands from November 8 to 10, following her visit to Ecuador and Paraguay, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed in a release.





During her visit, MoS will interact with various stakeholders from government, legislative, and multilateral institutions, as well as the Indian community, it added.





The Netherlands is a special friend and valued partner of India. India- Netherlands relationship is based on shared values of democracy, pluralism, rule of law and respect for human rights. Our countries share broad and multifaceted cooperation, including in political & strategic, trade & investment, water, agriculture, health, climate action, science & technology, innovation and education. Our ties have been further strengthened by regular high-level visits, according to MEA.





With the largest Indian diaspora in the European Union, people-to-people ties are both historical and integral to India-Netherlands relations. The visit will further enhance our strong bilateral relations, the release said.





While in Ecuador, MoS Lekhi on Sunday interacted with the Indian community in Ecuador and appreciated their contribution to India's transformational journey.





She also shared the government's focus towards strengthening multi-faceted bilateral cooperation between the two countries.





"Had a productive interaction with Indian community in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Congratulated them for contributing to India's transformational journey. Shared the transformation underway in India to strengthen multi-faceted bilateral cooperation with Ecuador. Apprised them of the initiatives and programmes of the Government of India in the last 9 years," Lekhi posted on X.





She also paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's bust located at Malecon, Guayaqu in Ecuador and recalled his message of peace and non-violence.





"Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence transcends boundaries. Had the honour to offer floral tribute at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi located at picturesque Malecon in Guayaqu," she said.





Notably, the MoS is on a six-day visit to the South American countries, Ecuador and Paraguay from November 2-7.







