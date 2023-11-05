



Islamabad: One policeman was injured in a terrorist attack that occurred in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.





According to details, the police officials said the terrorists targeted a police check post in the Gul Imam area of Tank in Dera Ismail Khan. The police personnel identified as Waheed Gul got injured due to firing by terrorists, according to police spokesperson, reported ARY News.





Earlier on Friday, at least 14 Pakistani soldiers were killed when terrorists attacked two vehicles carrying security forces in Pakistan's Gwadar, Pakistan-based Geo News reported, citing the military's media wing.





On Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists attacked the security convoy when it was moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar district.





The military wing said that the sanitization operation was being conducted and the perpetrators of "this heinous act would be hunted down [and] brought to justice," Geo News reported.





According to ISPR, the security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism in Pakistan.





Pakistan's Interim Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani condemned the terrorist attack on the security convoy. Taking to X, Jilani stated, "Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on our soldiers, which resulted in the martyrdom of 14 brave sons of the soil."





"Such acts are utterly reprehensible. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against terrorists," he said in a post on X.





Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan, since the ceasefire between the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistan government ended in November last year.





In a report released in October, the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) said that 386 security personnel lost their lives in the first nine months of 2023, reaching an eight-year high, according to a Geo News report.





In the third quarter of 2023, some 445 people were killed and 440 others were injured from 190 terror attacks and counter-terror operations, Geo News reported.





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan remained the prime centres for violence, accounting for nearly 94 per cent of all fatalities and 89 per cent of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations recorded during this time.







