



Rawalpindi: Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met with the Hamas terror group leadership in Qatar amid Israel Hamas war, Dawn News reported on Sunday.





It reported that while meeting with the Hamas terror group leaders, he affirmed his support and said that it was the duty of the Muslim world to "unite against Israeli injustices."





Taking to X, JUI-F on social media platform X said that the Maulana met Hamas leaders Khaled Meshaal, the group's former chief, and Ismail Haniyeh, its political head, in Qatar.





The statement quoted party spokesperson Aslam Ghauri as saying that Rehman had arrived in Qatar alongside a delegation on Saturday. During the meeting, there was a detailed exchange of views on the issue of Palestine, he said.





"Israel is attempting to change the status quo in Palestine through oppression and injustice, trying to alter the status of Al-Aqsa Mosque," the Maulana said. He stated that the hands of the "advocates of developed countries" were stained with the blood of innocent women and children.





"Palestinians are not only fighting for their land but also waging a battle for the freedom of Al-Aqsa, fulfilling the duty of the Muslim Ummah," he said, Dawn news reported.





"The time has come for the Muslim Ummah to stand shoulder to shoulder with Palestinian brothers in the field," he added.





In a separate post on X, the Maulana said he expressed condolences and solidarity with the Hamas leadership, on behalf of Pakistan and the party, for the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza. He said that he assured them that "we stand by your side in every moral, political, and diplomatic field".





"Haniyeh and Meshaal conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to the people of Pakistan and JUI workers for their full support to Palestinians," he said.







