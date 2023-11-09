Plan Ready To Deploy 'India's Own S-400 Triumf' Indigenous Long-Range Air Defence System By 2028-2029
India is developing its own long-range air defence system, similar to Israel's Iron Dome, under the name Project Kusha. The system, with a range of up to 350 kilometers, aims to protect against various threats and provide strategic and tactical coverage.
Project Kusha is led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). India plans to operationally deploy the system by 2028-2029.
India is also developing the XR-SAM (eXtra-long Range Surface to Air Missile). This is an Indian long-range mobile surface to air missile defence system. It will supplement the Indo-Israeli Barak-8 and Russian S-400 missile system in the Indian armed forces.
The Cabinet Committee on Security had cleared development of the LR-SAM system as a “mission-mode” project in May 2022. Last month, the defence ministry accorded the acceptance of necessity (AoN) for procurement of five of its squadrons for the IAF at a cost of Rs 21,700 crore reported ET.
The mobile LR-SAM will feature long-range surveillance and fire control radars. It will be equipped with different types of interceptor missiles that can hit hostile targets at 150-km, 250-km and 350-km ranges, the report said.
It will be capable of reliable `area air defence’ with single-shot kill probability of not less than 80% for single missile launch and not less than 90% for salvo launch.
The system is meant to provide comprehensive air defence cover to strategic and tactical vulnerable areas. According to the DRDO, the LR-SAM will be "effective even against high-speed targets with low-radar cross-section".
DRDO says it will be "able to take out fighter-sized targets at a 250-km range, with larger aircraft like AWACS (airborne warning and control systems) and mid-air refuelers being intercepted at 350-km."
Firing units of the new system can “interact” with the IAF’s integrated air command and control system (IACCS), it said. IACCS is a fully-automated air defence network, where data links are being progressively built to integrate the wide array of military radars with each other as well as with civilian radars to plug surveillance gaps in Indian airspace.
India's LR-SAM: The Homegrown Air Defence System
India's LR-SAM (Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile) system is designed to perform tasks akin to the Iron Dome.
This system will be equipped to detect and destroy a range of threats, including stealth fighters, aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and precision-guided munitions. It's expected to have a substantial operational range of up to 350 kilometres.
The system is meant to provide comprehensive air defence cover to strategic and tactical vulnerable areas. According to the DRDO, the LR-SAM will be "effective even against high-speed targets with low-radar cross-section".
LR-SAM Capabilities
The Times of India reports that the LR-SAM will feature interception capabilities comparable to the Russian S-400 Triumf air defence system, which the Indian Air Force recently integrated.
The system is set to employ long-range surveillance and fire control radars and will utilise various interceptor missiles capable of hitting hostile targets at distances of 150 kilometres, 250 kilometres, and 350 kilometres.
This versatile and powerful system is designed to provide strategic and tactical defence for vulnerable areas, with the ability to target high-speed threats possessing low radar cross-sections.
One noteworthy aspect of the LR-SAM is its impressive single-shot kill probability. It is anticipated to achieve an 80 per cent or higher success rate for single missile launches and not less than 90 per cent for salvo launches.
Moreover, the system's capability to intercept fighter-sized targets at a range of 250 kilometres and larger aircraft, such as AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) and mid-air refuelers, at a range of 350 kilometres makes it a formidable defensive asset.
Project Kusha
Project Kusha has received approval for funding amounting to approximately Rs 21,700 crore (approximately US$2.6 billion).
This initiative is a joint effort between the DRDO and both private and public sector industries. Project Kusha represents a significant milestone in India's journey toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).
India's homegrown version of the Iron Dome is poised to bolster the nation's defence capabilities significantly. The system's ability to target hostile forces at varying distances makes it a versatile and formidable defensive asset.
Defence Against Regional Threats
One of the primary security concerns for India is its neighbouring countries, particularly China.
China is reported to have deployed several missile batteries across the Indo-Tibetan border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The ability of China to launch missiles at India and force the Indian Air Force to invest substantial time and resources in neutralising these threats stresses on the need for high-tech and precision-guided air defence systems.
However, not all experts are convinced of the necessity of India's version of the Iron Dome.
Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retired), head of the Centre for Air Power Studies, has changed his stance on the system over time. He said, “But now we have the S-400 missile system. And we are also looking at the American NASAM system for protection of the national capital. So, it does not make sense now.”
Some argue that India's security landscape differs from Israel's and that the Iron Dome was designed to address Israel's specific threats.
While Israel faces a different set of challenges, India has implemented a multi-layered air defence system that encompasses various aspects, including the development of a ballistic defence shield.
Understanding Israel's Iron Dome
The Israel Defence Forces' (IDF) Iron Dome is a network of batteries that utilise radars to detect incoming short-range rockets.
Each battery is equipped with three or four launchers, 20 missiles, and a radar system. When a rocket is detected, the Iron Dome system assesses whether it poses a threat to populated areas.
No comments:
Post a Comment