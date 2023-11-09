



India is developing its own long-range air defence system, similar to Israel's Iron Dome, under the name Project Kusha. The system, with a range of up to 350 kilometers, aims to protect against various threats and provide strategic and tactical coverage.





Project Kusha is led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). India plans to operationally deploy the system by 2028-2029.





India is also developing the XR-SAM (eXtra-long Range Surface to Air Missile). This is an Indian long-range mobile surface to air missile defence system. It will supplement the Indo-Israeli Barak-8 and Russian S-400 missile system in the Indian armed forces.





The Cabinet Committee on Security had cleared development of the LR-SAM system as a “mission-mode” project in May 2022. Last month, the defence ministry accorded the acceptance of necessity (AoN) for procurement of five of its squadrons for the IAF at a cost of Rs 21,700 crore reported ET





The mobile LR-SAM will feature long-range surveillance and fire control radars. It will be equipped with different types of interceptor missiles that can hit hostile targets at 150-km, 250-km and 350-km ranges, the report said.

It will be capable of reliable `area air defence’ with single-shot kill probability of not less than 80% for single missile launch and not less than 90% for salvo launch.

The system is meant to provide comprehensive air defence cover to strategic and tactical vulnerable areas. According to the DRDO, the LR-SAM will be "effective even against high-speed targets with low-radar cross-section".

DRDO says it will be "able to take out fighter-sized targets at a 250-km range, with larger aircraft like AWACS (airborne warning and control systems) and mid-air refuelers being intercepted at 350-km."

Firing units of the new system can “interact” with the IAF’s integrated air command and control system (IACCS), it said. IACCS is a fully-automated air defence network, where data links are being progressively built to integrate the wide array of military radars with each other as well as with civilian radars to plug surveillance gaps in Indian airspace.

