



report on a social media platform claims that Pakistan may be supplying 155 mm shells to Israel. These are the same artillery pieces that Israel has been using against Hamas positions near the Gaza border.





The report claims that a British plane flew from Bahrain to a Pakistani Air Force Base. From there, the plane flew to Bahrain, then to a city in Oman, and then to Cyprus. Finally, the weapons were exported to Israel.





The report also says that the push to supply more weapons to Israel comes as American military contractors are already struggling to keep up with demand.





Pakistan produces 155mm shells in bulk. 155mm shells are suitable for U.S. made weapons.





It is significant that Pakistan has not denied the report.







