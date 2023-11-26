



Mumbai: On the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Sunday paid tributes to the victims at the US Consulate in Mumbai.





The US envoy reaffirmed Washington's commitment to fight alongside New Delhi against the menace of terrorism.





"Today marks the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. We honour the memory of the victims lost and pledge to continue to fight against acts of terror together with the Government of India," Garcetti posted on X (formerly Twitter).





Earlier, Israel envoy Naor Gilon also paid homage to the victims at the Chabad House memorial, which has the names of all victims engraved on its walls.





"15 years since the #MumbaiTerrorAttack #UnitedWeStand. This picture is from the Nariman (Chabad) House rooftop memorial where the names of all #Mumbai2611 victims are engraved. Om Shanti," Gilon posted on X.





Significantly, six Jews were among the 166 people killed during the attacks.





Recently, Israel officially designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), to which the 26/11 attackers belonged. The action has been taken sans any request to that effect by the Union government.





Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid his respects to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks, saying India's quest to bring the perpetrators of these horrific acts to justice continues.





"It is 15 years today since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Our quest to bring those responsible for planning and executing these horrific acts to justice continues," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).





On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists, armed and geared to the teeth, unleashed mayhem on the streets of Mumbai, sending shockwaves across the country and the world.





Targeting several key installations in the country's commercial capital, including the Taj and Trident hotels and the Chabad House, a Jewish centre, the terrorists took 166 lives as they held the city at ransom over four days.





The attacks also claimed the lives of 18 security personnel and left over 300 injured.





The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed, for maximum impact. Among the public installations targeted were the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, and the Leopold Cafe.





Apart from natives, these places are known to be frequented by Europeans, Indians and Jews.





While nine of the LeT terrorists were killed, Mohammad Ajmal Amir Qasab, the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist from the attacks, was arrested from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station.





In May 2010, Qasab was sentenced to death and was hanged at a maximum security prison in Pune city two years later.







