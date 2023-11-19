

CHENNAI: The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted the supply of marine gas turbine engines for the Indian Navy’s warships, previously sourced mainly from the Ukrainian company, Zorya-Mashproekt. With supply chain disruptions from the ongoing conflict, the Indian Navy is now looking for local engine solutions. Building on this alignment with the ‘Make in India’ initiative and Defence Acquisition Policy, CAT Marine, a subsidiary of Caterpillar Marine, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), a premier shipbuilding company under the Ministry of Defence. In an interview, to NIE, Revanna B L, governmental segment manager-Asia Pacific, Caterpillar Marine, highlights the significance of the MoU.





What sort of engines CAT Marine is proposing for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard?





Answer.: Caterpillar Marine is introducing medium-speed and high-performance engines tailored exclusively for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. The Indian Navy requires powerful and reliable medium-sized marine engines that can adapt to diverse vessel sizes and missions, ensuring operational readiness, performance, and national security. We are well-positioned to deliver medium-speed engines tailored to the Indian Navy’s specifications, ranging from 3 MW to 10 MW in power. These engines strike a balance between power and efficiency, making them versatile enough to meet the requirements of different vessel types and missions. Their adaptability and reliability in various operational scenarios make them a perfect fit for the navy’s diverse needs. What sets our Cat Marine engine design apart is its remarkable power density. This means our engines can deliver a significant amount of energy while maintaining a compact size, ensuring efficiency, durability, and reliability. We also focus on reduced emissions and noise, aligning with environmental regulations, and provide comprehensive technical support, including a robust supply chain, to keep naval vessels running smoothly. We are there throughout the engine’s life cycle, from design to installation. Our local manufacturing capabilities further enhance our commitment to ensuring the Indian Navy’s operational readiness and mission success.





How can Caterpillar help the Indian Navy, which is facing shortage of spares?





With a 50-year history of manufacturing in India, we have built a robust and continuous supply chain, and we are well-positioned to assist the Indian Navy in addressing the challenges of spare parts shortages. Leveraging our robust capabilities in manufacturing, technology, and a dedicated research and development team, we offer a reliable partnership. Our extensive dealership network in India, coupled with over 4,000 engineers, are a dynamic force. We also actively engage in technology transfer, collaborating with Indian shipyard-building partners in developing innovative solutions for them. This collaborative effort involves sharing our expertise and technical know-how, ensuring that the Indian Navy is equipped with the finest and most battle-ready solutions. Moreover, we have a history of successfully supplying engines to the Indian Navy and Coast Guard over several years, showcasing our readiness to tackle the challenges of tomorrow and powering a safe and sustainable maritime future for India.





Tell us more about the development of Hydrogen fuel cell ferry. When will India have its first hydrogen fuelled vessel?





Answer: Our global team is actively engaged in the development of a hydrogen fuel cell ferry, a promising technology for achieving zero-exhaust emissions in maritime transport. It has the potential to revolutionise the maritime industry by lowering emissions and providing an efficient source of power. These fuel cells produce electricity by combining hydrogen with oxygen, emitting only water as a byproduct, making them an attractive solution for reducing emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of maritime operations. While the development of a hydrogen-fueled electric vessel for India is a potential project that we could be exploring. Developing it depends on a variety of factors, including technological advancements, regulatory approvals, and the availability of necessary infrastructure.





How can advanced engine technologies contribute to making defence operations more sustainable and environmentally friendly?





Answer. In India, with its vast coastline and strategic maritime interests, the need for sustainable and efficient engines is important. This is particularly crucial for the Indian Navy, which operates in ecologically sensitive areas as well. The adoption of dual-fuel engine technology, capable of running on alternative fuels such as natural gas or biofuels, offers versatility and minimizes reliance on traditional fossil fuels. Such advancements and innovations in advanced engine solutions can ensure that defence operations are in tune with worldwide environmental goals.







