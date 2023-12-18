



Hyderabad-based HC Robotics will make advanced gimbals for Indian armed forces with the collaboration of French company Merio.





A high-level delegation from Merio led by its CEO Remi Plenet met Telangana’s Minister for Industries and IT, Sridhar Babu to explain the company’s plans of building new technologies in Hyderabad.





The minister assured necessary support and help for this unique and first of such projects in India.





The high-level delegation, which is on a visit to India this week, has met top level officials of the Defence Ministry and other defence establishments and discussed their plans to develop advanced gimbals along with HC Robotics Pvt Ltd.





The delegation met senior officials of the Defence Ministry, the Indian Air Force chief, and visited Western Naval Command, Indian Coast Guard etc.





The team from HC Robotics include CEO Venkat Chundi and Director Dr Radhakishore and the French team included Technical Manager Matthieu Descours, and Sales Manager Noemie Lancien.





About Merio





MERIO is located in Saint-Restitut, France and designs and produces a range of gyrostabilized gimbals as well as image acquisition and processing chain.





The TEMIS range, which development started in 2016 represents Merio know how in terms of compact design for aerial platforms, integrating high quality sensors in order to provide high performance observation capability.





From less than 300g up to 5kgs, the TEMIS range provides adapted solutions for mini-drones, tactical drones, light aircraft, helicopters, aerostats…





These gimbals can also be integrated on ground or naval systems. MERIO offers also video acquisition and processing with on-board modules and software for real-time image processing, with target detection and tracking, mapping functions.











