

AWS has signed an MoU with ISRO to support space tech innovations through cloud computing in India with a particular focus on start-ups

Global cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) aims to strengthen its relationship with the Indian space industry which includes both public and private sector companies with a keen focus on space tech start-ups.





AWS has been engaged with the global space industry since 2020 as it believes that cloud technologies can unlock the unlimited potential of this sector.





In India, AWS has already signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to support space tech innovations through cloud computing.





This collaboration is expected to provide space start-ups, research institutes and students access to leading cloud technologies that will accelerate the development of new solutions in the space sector.





In a conversation with EnterpriseStory, Clint Crosier, Director, Aerospace and Satellite, AWS said the collaboration will strengthen its engagement with the space sector in India, especially with the start-up to understand their problem statement and how the company can unlock the opportunities.





“It is fascinating when one understands how to marry cloud technologies with the space problem sets and bring them together to unlock innovation,” Crosier said.





He offered the example of the World Bank, which has constructed or rehabilitated roads totalling more than 260,000 kilometres since 2002, faster and at lesser cost through deep tech analytics of geospatial and satellite imagery. This was brought together by the space tech company Alteia and the various AWS technologies.





Crosier remarked that cloud technologies help the space industry lower their technology costs so that these companies can focus on innovative solutions which can be used in multiple areas such as health, education, agriculture, communication etc.





“We are pushing the envelope and are bullish about the global space industry. In particular, we are excited about the opportunity in India,” Crosier said.





He emphasised that the new Space Policy unveiled by the government this year will further boost the participation of private companies in the sector. He further added that AWS will soon be announcing newer initiatives specific to India.





AWS runs a global space accelerator program wherein it introduces emerging space start-ups from around the world to its tools and resources which are designed to help accelerate their development using the cloud.





In the 2022 edition of the accelerator program, it selected Blue Sky Analytics, a start-up founded in India and based in The Netherlands. This climate-tech start-up is using satellite-derived climate intelligence to aid financial decisions.





On how generative artificial intelligence will be deployed for the space industry, Crosier felt that it opens a completely new dimension where one can address very specific requirements and output can be received in a very short period of time.







