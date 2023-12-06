



The Indian Army has picked up 34 of 80 inhouse innovations powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and software applications, unmanned aerial platforms and counter drone systems for further development to fuel self reliance initiatives in the defence sector.





The Indian Army said that it intends to build on the innovations by “thinking warriors” over the last one year by collaborating with academia and industry partners to develop military grade ruggedized solutions.





Of them, 22 were displayed at Tuesday’s idea and innovation competition and seminar, ‘Inno Yodha 2023’, at the Manekshaw Centre. They included, an AI-based information collation and analysis software that emerged as a response to the labour-intensive and time-consuming manual approach for gathering and analysing intelligence data and enemy activities, the Army said in a statement. In addition, the software offers dynamic graphical representation, generating informative graphs that unveil concealed trends and patterns, thereby enriching situational comprehension.





Another AI-based solution offered was Military Objects Detection System in Satellite Images. As per the Army, it facilitates automatic detection and classification of military objects in satellite imagery in real time. The developed AI module enhances Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capability and efficacy, facilitating commanders at all levels to take timely decision.





The technology for “Vidyut Rakshak- an IOT-based Generator Monitoring and Control System” was transferred to the indigenous industry for mass production, informed the Army. During the event, an MoU was signed between the Indian Army and the Foundation of Innovation and Technology Transfer for technological collaboration and consultation.





Multipurpose Octocopter was another key solution that emerged from inhouse R&D stable. It has a payload capacity of 25 kg in High Altitude Area (HAA) and can be used to drop essential supplies to forward posts. The Octocopter, which can also undertake surveillance operations providing live camera feed to the operator, also has a platform for firing assault rifles and dropping grenades, pointed out the Army officials.





Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande during his address at Inno Yodha 2023 appreciated the creativity and ingenuity of the innovators and exhorted his Thinking Warrior colleagues to continue conceptualising practical and innovative solutions for the nation and the land force. Innovators, senior Army officials, and academia and industry representative were present at the event.





The Army said that its Army Design Bureau has taken path-breaking initiatives for connecting capabilities of the entire defence industry ecosystem to fulfil operational requirements of field formations. “Last year, for the first time, the expertise of premier Academia was harmonised, and fifteen niche tech innovations were identified to be taken forward with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer, IIT-Delhi to benchmark their technology levels,” elaborated the Army.





Likewise, Intellectual Property Rights applications for eight of them have already been filed and four niche tech innovations are being developed under the guidance of faculty from IIT Delhi through the Army Technology Board route.







