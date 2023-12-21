



In a major boost to Indian Coast Guard's capabilities, India's defence ministry has decided to procure six next generation offshore patrol vessels. A deal was signed on Wednesday with Mazagon Dockyard Shipbuilders Ltd.





"The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Mazagon Dockyard Shipbuilders Ltd on December 20 for the procurement of six next generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG)," said the ministry.





Notably, the contract has been signed under the buy (Indian-IDDM) category at a total cost of ₹1614.89 crore. The purchase is being made to replace existing aging offshore patrol vessels. Four of the new vessels would replace old ones while the other two would add to the strength of the Coast Guard's fleet. The patrol vessels will help keep a watch on India's coasts, aid in search and rescue and thwart maritime pollution.





"The acquisition of these major ICG platforms is aimed to boost the ICG's capability and reinforces the increased focus of the Government towards maritime security," the ministry said in a statement.





"These modern and high-tech ships will play a critical role in enhancing surveillance, law enforcement, search and rescue, maritime pollution response, and other important capabilities including humanitarian assistance," added the ministry.





According to the defence ministry, the patrol vessels will be equipped with several high-tech advanced features and equipment. The ships will also have AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities. Additionally, multipurpose drones and wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy, will ensure cutting edge flexibility and operational edge.







