



DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited (DAIL), a pioneering Indian drone company, has unveiled BHUJANG (Battlefield Hybrid UAV for Joint Attack, Navigation, and Guarding), a robust, high-altitude multi-rotor drone designed for a wide range of missions, including combat, transport, and surveillance.





Positioned as India's premier super high-altitude multi-rotor multi-role drone, BHUJANG features a quadcopter configuration with four powerful engines. It is equipped with an advanced Electro-Optic (EO) sensor and is armed with a precision targeting system.





Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director of DAIL, proudly announced that BHUJANG had successfully completed rigorous testing in collaboration with the Indian Army. This formidable drone boasts an advanced opto-electronics system, multiple payload-dropping mechanisms with auto-trigger capabilities, and an additional layer of security through firmware-level encryption. Its communication system employs encryption, while its proprietary software, sensor suite, and advanced algorithms ensure precise negative altitude calculations.





BHUJANG's impressive capabilities extend to altitude. It can ascend from a high take-off point at 4,800 meters above ground level and reach an impressive maximum operating altitude of 6,300 meters.





Major General (Dr) Mandip Singh, President of the Defence Vertical at DroneAcharya, emphasized the extensive research and testing that went into BHUJANG's development. Test flights were conducted in challenging weather conditions and rugged terrains, with the invaluable input and coordination of the Indian Army.





DroneAcharya's BHUJANG marks a significant leap in India's drone technology, promising to provide enhanced capabilities for defence, security, and surveillance operations in high-altitude environments.







