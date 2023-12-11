



New Delhi: Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher A Wray held discussions with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood and other senior officials in which both agencies recognised the challenges posed by organised crime networks, said the CBI in an official press statement on Monday.





The statement read, "Both agencies recognised the challenges posed by organised crime networks, cyber-enabled financial crimes, ransomware threats, economic crimes and transnational crimes."





This comes as a high-level delegation led by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray visited CBI headquarters.





They also discussed the need to expedite the sharing of evidence and for closer assistance in bringing criminals and fugitives to justice. It was also discussed to exchange the best practises of the FBI Academy, Quantico and the CBI Academy, Ghaziabad, the CBI statement said.





The meeting focused on strengthening the exchange of information on criminal matters, improving coordination in combating transnational crimes and sharing expertise in the investigation of technology-enabled crimes.





FBI Director Christopher A Wray while interacting with senior officers of CBI thanked CBI for the collaborative spirit and the enduring cooperation during FBI's long relationship with the CBI. Praveen Sood welcomed the FBI Director and thanked him for his visit.





As per the CBI statement, Director Wray's visit signifies a step towards deepening cooperation and shared commitment to combat crime in all its manifestations in the spirit of international police cooperation.





Both agencies agreed to look forward to future interactions and collaborative initiatives.





FBI Director Christopher Wray is in India as part of his two-day visit to the country.





The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said that this visit was part of the ongoing cooperation between the US and India on areas of security and counterterrorism.





"We have robust security, cyber security, counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics terrorism with the US agencies. We also engage in capacity-building programs...as part of this ongoing bilateral cooperation visit by the FBI director is in the works," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on December 7.





The US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, had earlier confirmed the visit of FBI Director Wray.





Wray's planned visit comes amid a US federal investigation into an alleged foiled plot to assassinate, India-designated terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, for which the US administration levelled allegations against an Indian national and an Indian agency official.





According to the sources, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is preparing to take up the issue of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun with the visiting US official.





It is expected that Wray will also meet officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here in the national capital during his India visit, said sources.





The visit come after US Principal Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA), Jonathan Finer, was in Delhi on December 4 to meet with Vikram Misri, India's Deputy National Security Adviser. During the visit Finer also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





Jon Finer had acknowledged India's establishment of a Committee of Enquiry to investigate the alleged foiled assassination plot in the US.





Earlier, the United States charged an Indian national named Nikhil Gupta with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire for allegedly plotting to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York City.





As per the court documents filed by the US Justice Department, an unnamed Indian government official colluded with Gupta in the plot to kill Pannun.





Subsequently, New Delhi has formed a high-level special Enquiry Committee to thoroughly investigate the issue.







