



Kuwait City: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called on the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and conveyed condolences on the demise of former Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.





He also handed over personal letters of condolence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait's new Emir.





"Hon'ble Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri called on HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait, to convey heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India on the sad demise of late Amir, HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X (formerly Twitter).





Earlier in the day, he along with the Indian Embassy officials paid homage to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, where the Minister and the Indian community in Kuwait observed a 2-minute silence.





Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died at the age of 86 on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.





He was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.





The state television also broadcasted a prayer ritual at the Bilal bin Rabah mosque in Kuwait City and a burial procession to the Sulaibikhat cemetery for the emir, both of which were attended by only the royal family.





Notably, the Indian government has declared state mourning across the country on Sunday as a mark of respect for the departed leader.





The Indian Tricolour is also being flown at half-mast at all buildings of Indian high commissions, embassies, consulates and India Houses all over the world. All official entertainment activities have been cancelled for today.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is "deeply saddened" to learn about the unfortunate demise of the Emir of Kuwait.





In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait."







